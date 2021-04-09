Amber Alert canceled for Ohio kids reported abducted

The suspect, Zachary Dean Parker, 27, was believed to be armed and dangerous. (Source: WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet | April 9, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT - Updated April 9 at 7:36 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for two Ohio children.

The children were allegedly taken from a hotel in Jackson Township, which is in Stark County, Ohio, according to officials.

The kids were reported taken around 5:50 p.m. Friday by Zachary Dean Parker, 27, officials said.

Zachary was considered armed and dangerous, according to officials.

