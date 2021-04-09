Amelia couple remembers ‘love at first sight’ on 77th marriage anniversary

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - An Amelia couple celebrated a big anniversary Friday. They’ve been married for 77 years.
Their love story is a lot like the fairy tales you hear: boy meets girl, they fall in love and get married and start a family. But this couple also went through two wars where the husband was serving in the Navy, the loss of two of their children, and at one time lived on the other side of the country.
Through all of that, Mr. and Mrs. Tucker could still fool you as newlyweds.
“We liked each other from the time we first saw each other,” Ruth Tucker told FOX19 NOW on Friday.
Seventy-seven years ago Friday, Ruth and Elmer Tucker got married on April 9, 1944. They were 18 and 19 and had to lie about their age. At the time, you had to be 21 to get married.
Ruth’s mom didn’t even know about the wedding until the next day.
“When we went home, I said, ‘Mom, we’re married.’ I won’t say what she said!” Ruth laughs about it now. She says her mom always liked Elmer but was surprised to hear the news.
While Elmer was serving in the Navy during WWII, Elmer’s cousin, Harold, sent him a letter with a picture of Ruth and her sister. Harold was already dating Ruth’s sister, whom he later went on to marry.
It was love at first sight!
“The very picture of her, I thought she was a movie star!” Elmer remembered
Ruth and her sister, Margie, took the bus from Glendale to Lockland to meet the cousins when they were on leave.
“His cousin came running out of the restaurant telling us to come over there,” explains Ruth, “And I said we’re over here. If you want to see us, you come over here. So they did.”
The next day, the new couple went to Graeter’s in Reading.
“He had a white uniform on. I spilled black raspberry ice cream all over it!” Ruth says they then went to Sharon Woods, and she remembers standing in front of the ice cream stain for a picture.
The couple continued their relationship and got married on Easter Sunday in 1944 while Elmer was on a four-day leave during WWII.
Once they were married, Elmer also served in the Korean War. When he got out of the service, he worked for General Motors until he retired.
They have four kids - all girls, even though Elmer always wanted a boy named Tommy. They also have seven grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
At the age of 95 and 96, they live alone, and Elmer still drives. They say their faith has carried them through these nearly eight decades of marriage.
“We have been in church all our lives, and I think that’s what did it,” says Ruth.
