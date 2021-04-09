Dozens of volunteers show up to search for bodies of Nylo, James

DEARBORN COUNTY, In. (FOX19) - Another search is underway Friday for the bodies of 3-year-old Nylo Lattimore and 6-year-old James Hutchinson.
The two children were killed in separate incidents months apart, but authorities believe both of their bodies were dropped in the Ohio River.
North Star International Search and Recovery is working with Ohio LandSAR. A mounted patrol unit as well as some K9s are at the scene.
Crews plan to search around 86 acres of waterlogged terrain known as the Oxbow in Lawrenceburg. They had to wait to search this area because previously it was entirely underwater.
The teams are relying in part on volunteers. They say how much ground they cover Friday will depend on how many volunteers show up.
Around 30 volunteers were at the scene when the search got underway around 4 p.m.
Tracy Campbell is North Star Public Relations Director.
“We’re thinking at this point that James, it’s highly probable that he’s still in this area,” Campbell told FOX19 NOW. “That’s why we are focused on this area. It could be that he’s not, but at this point, we still have some hope?”
Asked about Nylo, Campbell was less optimistic.
“It’s been since December,” she said. “I am hoping for a miracle. We all are, honestly.”
The plan is to search until 8 p.m.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.