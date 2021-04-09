Driver indicted on murder charges in fatal Latonia pedestrian crash

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - A Kenton County grand jury on Thursday indicted the woman police say intentionally drove into and killed a 54-year-old man.
The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on March 29 in the parking lot of the former Burlington Coat Factory, police say. Frank Harris, 54, was pronounced dead at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
According to Covington police, 44-year-old Marsha Miller is accused of driving at and intentionally hitting Harris as he was walking through the parking lot.
Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders says at first investigators believed it to be a drugged driving case, but surveillance video shows Miller hit Harris on purpose.
Harris was a father of two. Authorities say they still don’t know why Miller hit him.
“Right now, that we can tell, this was a totally random attack,” Sanders told FOX19 NOW.
“She hit him in as square of the middle of the car as you possibly could.”
Police arrested Miller last week.
“She claimed that she couldn’t remember hitting him,” Sanders said.
Warrants say Miller told police she took drugs before she got into the car.
Investigators have not been able to find a connection between Miller and Harris.
“She has not made any statements as to why she did this,” Sanders said.
The prosecutor adds the murder indictment is fitting because of what authorities can see and hear on video.
“This was an intention act. She struck a man with a car very intentionally and I can only assumed that anybody who strikes another person with a car intends to kill that person. Thus, this case went from suspected drugged driving to intentional murder,” Sanders said.
Sanders says there isn’t footage of when Harris was hit, but you can har it.
“It’s a very shocking sound to hear,” he said. “It’s a very difficult video to watch.”
Miller is still in the Kenton County Jail. She will be back in court on April 19.
