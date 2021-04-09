Excessive speed, impairment factors in fatal Winton Road crash, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police said excessive speed and impairment are factors in a Winton Road crash that killed a 43-year-old man Thursday night.
It happened near Dutch Colony Drive just before 11 p.m., according to a police news release.
The driver of a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu heading west on Dutch Colony Drive “disregarded a traffic control device” and struck a 2006 Honda Civic traveling southbound on Winton Road, the release states.
Both drivers were hurt and taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to police.
They say the driver of the Honda, Olajide Adewumi, suffered serious injuries and died at the hospital. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Chevrolet, Medardo Valdez Jr., 25, suffered non-life threatening injuries., police say.
He wore his seatbelt.
Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit: 513-352-2514.
