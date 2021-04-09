Fire damages NKY building under construction

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - A building under construction in Covington was damaged by a fire, according to the fire chief.
The fire chief said the fire from 626 Bakewell spread to adjacent structures.
The left building was unoccupied and two adults and a dog in the right structure got out safely.
The left building was moderately damaged and the right building sustained damage to the roof and upper floor.
No one was injured in the blaze.
The fire is under investigation.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.