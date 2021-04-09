Greg Landsman to announce ordinances for temporary moratorium on evictions, ‘Pay to Stay,’ city records show

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati City Councilman Greg Landsman will be joined by other leaders Friday to announce “new eviction measures in the wake of Hamilton County’s Municipal Court’s decision to lift the national eviction moratorium,” according to a news release from his office.
“The measures come in the form of two ordinances that aim to ensure landlords, tenants, and community partners have the time they need to leverage the nearly $60 million in rental assistance funding Hamilton County is expected to receive,” the release states.
“Landsman will submit these laws to the Clerk for a vote of Council next week in recognition of the critical importance of keeping children and families in their homes as we emerge from this global pandemic.”
Mary Reid of St. Vincent DePaul and Nick DiNardo from Legal Aid and others will be on hand when the announcement is made on the steps of Cincinnati City Hall at 10 a.m.
After being halted for a year, evictions for nonpayment of rent have resumed in Hamilton County.
That prompted city and county officials including Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval to hold a news conference and urge the municipal court to extend the moratorium.
A city email titled “Eviction Prevention Mtg” obtained by FOX19 NOW sheds more light on Landsman’s expected announcement Friday.
“By way of any update, and as a result of the court’s decision to lift the moratorium, I will be asking Council next week to adopt two ordinances to help us get the nearly $60 million in rental assistance to landlords in order to avoid eviction for non-payment,” Landsman wrote in the April 6 email to Reid, DiNardo and several others.
“We hope to announce these on Friday. Please e-mail our office directly with any questions or concerns – or call. We can also talk some agreed upon norms on our next call in order to maintain a good working relationship with one another.”
Landsman’s email goes to explain his two-part plan:
“Temporary Moratorium”
“The first ordinance will call for a temporary moratorium on all evictions where the basis of the eviction is for non-payment of rent (in the City of Cincinnati),” Landsman wrote. “This will be a standalone ordinance (not part of the code), and will emphasize that the restriction is tied to the ongoing pandemic and will end upon the termination of the state of emergency declared by the Governor.”
“Pay to Stay”
“Second, similar to the laws passed in Toledo and Dayton, is an ordinance that would allow tenants facing eviction for non-payment of rent to assert that rent has been paid, or that rental assistance has been applied for, as an affirmative defense in any proceeding,” Landsman’s email states. “This ordinance in Dayton and Toledo has been called a version of “pay to stay.” It really just reinforces what’s in the code and state law.”
Landsman ends his email with an open invitation: “If you would like to be part of Friday’s announcement, let us know.”
