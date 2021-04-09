‘He was there for everybody:’ Family mourns man father of 3 found dead

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The family of a man found dead last month in East Price Hill say they want him remembered as a hardworking man who loved his children.
Cincinnati firefighters found 58-year-old Joseph Reuteman’s body in a car on March 30. The car was on fire when they arrived to the 1400 block of Neff Avenue.
The identification process took an extended period of time, according to coroner’s office officials, because they had to use dental and X-ray records to help identify him.
David McCann, Reuteman’s nephew, says Reuteman was a father of three and that he loved his job at LaRosa’s. Staff say they loved him as well.
Reuteman worked at the Queensgate location for 20 years. He was supposed to work on the day he was found.
“Joe was a family man,” McCann told FOX19 NOW on Thursday. “Joe just loved everybody. He loved everybody. He loved his kids.”
At least two investigations are underway to determine what happened on the day Reuteman was found dead.
Cincinnati homicide detectives are conducting a death investigation, which is customary in these situations, according to the coroner’s office. Cincinnati fire arson investigators also are looking into it.
Few details have been released, leaving the family with more questions than answers.
“Right now, it’s a waiting game. It could be up to four to six weeks before we know,” McCann said. “Unfortunately, they don’t have any answers at the moment that we’ve been given.”
McCann says authorities notified the family when Reuteman’s body was found. They couldn’t tell if it was in fact his body, but the family suspected as much when they couldn’t get ahold of the 58-year-old.
“He would do anything for anybody. This is not something that would ever have happened to Joe. So it’s just very... that’s who he was,” McCann said.
If he wasn’t working, McCann says Reuteman was probably at home gaming.
“He enjoyed computer gaming and he enjoyed his kids above and beyond anything,” McCann said. “He had three boys that he just absolutely adored.”
McCann says Reuteman will be laid to rest next week.
