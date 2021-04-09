John Brannen out as UC men’s basketball coach

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - John Brannen’s time as head basketball coach at the University of Cincinnati is done.
The university announced on Friday Brannen was relieved of his duties as head coach.
After the Bearcats failed to make it to the NCAA Tournament, six players announced they were leaving the team and entering the transfer portal.
In March, UC announced the men’s basketball program was under review following recent allegations related to the team.
Sources told FOX19 NOW those allegations were related to the coaching staff.
Brannen was put on paid administrative leave back on April 3. He was put on leave while the university reviewed allegations related to the program along with independent fact-finders, University of Cincinnati Director of Athletics John Cunningham said at the time.
The review of the program included talks with players, coaches, staff, and Brannen himself, Cunningham said Friday.
“The decision to move in a new direction comes after a thorough review of our program, which included conversations with student-athletes, coaches and staff, as well as with Coach Brannen,” Cunningham said in a press release.
Cunningham said UC is working to find its next head coach.
Tim Morris will serve as the interim head coach.
UC President Neville Pinto issued a statement regarding Cunningham’s announcement on Brannen.
“I want to commend John Cunningham for his sound leadership and principled stewardship of our department of athletics. His character and integrity speak louder than words. Our student-athletes could not have a more caring and capable leader advocating on their behalf. John has my full confidence in moving our programs forward to even greater heights.”
