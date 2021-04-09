Mainly dry today with a slight evening shower chance

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Friday starts out partly cloudy, but the skies will begin to clear. There is a slight chance for a few showers this evening as temperatures climb toward 75.
Go ahead and keep your daytime plans for Saturday but watch for a chance for rain and thunder by the afternoon. Saturday starts dry, but rain moves in around late morning to midday. There could be some stormy weather by Saturday night.
Some of the rain will linger into the pre-dawn to late morning hours of Sunday. This rain will be widespread and heavy at times with a chance for thunder. During the day Sunday look for sporadic, occasional, light showers.
The extended forecast features a return to colder-than-normal levels by the end of the seven-day outlook. Get ready for highs in the upper 50s and low 60s from April 13 through April 20.
