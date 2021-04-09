New vests, body armor a relief to some Cincinnati police officers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police officers might look a bit different next time you see them thanks to a new departmental policy on body armor.
The department says now rather than wearing their body armor under their uniforms, CPD officers can now pull it off as needed.
CPD says the new policy is about caring for the health of its officers.
Formerly officers had to wear all their tools on their belt, including mace, flashlight, handcuffs, radio and tourniquet, which dug into their skin, got heavy, caused back problems and even gave some permanent rashes. Now the tools are distributed evenly across their chest, and they can take the vest off whenever they want.
Police say they’ve also gotten brand new body armor vests that are more comfortable and practical for officers.
“Typically on a hot day, I would say within an hour, two hours, your shirt is soaking wet, and you can’t change it,” CPD Sgt. Anthony Mitchell said. “You can’t swap anything out, because you’ve got so much to take off at that time.”
Mitchell continued: “Now you can unzip it. I can take a break. I can take this thing off and zip it back on.”
CPD says all 1,000 of its officers will have the option to switch over to the new vests carriers if they choose.
