NKU’s lending library makes pricey textbooks available to students

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Any college student will tell you the books they need for class can be pricey. Officials at Northern Kentucky University say most college students spend on average $800 a year on them.
Some will be forced to choose between a textbook or life essentials such as food, gas or rent to afford this expense, according to NKU.
To help offset that cost — or get rid of it altogether — they created the lending library.
According to NKU:
“The UCAP lending library houses over 800 books and supports 300 students per semester. nku students save thousands of dollars by borrowing books from our library. but trends in classrooms are shifting the need for not only textbooks but also access codes for online reading and homework materials. these access codes can cost upwards of $250 and are one-time use only.”
Ryan Padgett is assistant vice president for enrollment and student success.
“The lending library is fantastic,” Padgett told FOX19 NOW. “We have over 800 textbooks that are available.”
Padgett says around 600 students use the service on average.
“The beautiful thing, in addition to getting a free textbook, is the students will then meet with a coordinator,” he explained. “They see how the student’s doing, able to answer any questions they may have and basically serve as an additional support for them at NKY.”
So far, just over $700 has been raised toward the $2,000 goal.
Info on how to get involved can be found here.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.