Norwood police chase ends in crash, 1 to hospital, dispatchers say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A Norwood police chase ended in a crash that sent one person to a hospital overnight, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
The pursuit began on the Paddock Road ramp to eastbound Norwood Lateral just after 1 a.m., dispatchers say.
The chase went into neighboring Cincinnati, where it ended in a crash into a pole at Paddock Road and Seymour Avenue, they say.
One person was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Further details were not immediately released.
