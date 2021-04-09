Plush family, city agree to resolve wrongful death lawsuit against Cincinnati employees

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The family of Kyle Plush and the City of Cincinnati have agreed to resolve the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family, Emergency Communications Center Director Bill Vedra said in a statement to call center staff.
“The settlement will provide for a monetary payment to the family,” Vedra said but did not specify an amount.
FOP President Dan Hils also confirmed to FOX19 NOW that a settlement has been reached.
A lawsuit was filed by Kyle’s parents in 2019 against former City Manager Harry Black, 911 call takers, Amber Smith and Stepheanie Magee, and Cincinnati Police Officers, Edsel Osborn and Brian Brazile.
“Through settlement, each of the defendants in the case including our call takers and the police officers have been released from the lawsuit,” Vedra said.
The lawsuit alleged the city and several employees were at fault in the April 2018 death of the 16-year-old Seven Hills School student.
An attorney for the Plush family has said officers thought the incident was a prank and did not treat it as a high-priority call.
City attorneys have argued the city and its employees were not acting recklessly.
Kyle died after he became pinned by a folding bench seat in the back of his family’s 2004 Honda Odyssey minivan parked at Seven Hills School in Madisonville.
He called 911 twice to plead for help, providing his location and a description of the vehicle, according to the suit: “He screamed, pounded, begged for help. No one helped him.”
Kyle died due to “asphyxiation due to chest compression” after becoming pinned by a folding seat in the vehicle, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
The city is making the improvement of the ECC a top priority, Vedra said.
