Police: 1 dead in Roselawn shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - One person is dead in a shooting in Roselawn early Friday, Cincinnati police say.
Officers said they responded to a report of a person down in the 7200 block of Brookcrest Drive at 1:43 a.m.
They said they found a male shot in a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
At this point, police say they are conducting a death investigation.
Further details were not released.
