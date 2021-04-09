Police: 1 dead in Roselawn shooting

By Jennifer Edwards Baker | April 9, 2021 at 3:34 AM EDT - Updated April 9 at 6:13 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - One person is dead in a shooting in Roselawn early Friday, Cincinnati police say.

Officers said they responded to a report of a person down in the 7200 block of Brookcrest Drive at 1:43 a.m.

They said they found a male shot in a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point, police say they are conducting a death investigation.

Further details were not released.

