Police investigating fatal crash in Clermont County

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Police are investigating a fatal accident in Stonelick Township on Friday, according to Clermont County dispatch.
Dispatch says the crash happened in the 1400 block of US 50 in front of a facility called Teen Challenge.
The accident involved a semi and a van.
Dispatch confirmed it was a fatal accident.
No other details were immediately released.
