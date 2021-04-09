Police investigating fatal crash in Clermont County

Police Lights (Source: WWNY)
By Kim Schupp | April 9, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT - Updated April 9 at 11:48 AM

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Police are investigating a fatal accident in Stonelick Township on Friday, according to Clermont County dispatch.

Dispatch says the crash happened in the 1400 block of US 50 in front of a facility called Teen Challenge.

The accident involved a semi and a van.

Dispatch confirmed it was a fatal accident.

No other details were immediately released.

