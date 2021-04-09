Ripley Co. COVID testing site shut down due to reported ‘inappropriate behavior’

RIPLEY COUNTY, In. (FOX19) - As of Friday, a COVID-19 testing site in Ripley County will be closed after ‘unprofessional and inappropriate behavior’ was reported.
According to the Indiana Department of Health, the Osgood testing site will no longer be in operation.
Officials say they closed the site after learning of unprofessional and inappropriate behavior from employees of the department’s contractor working at the site.
It is not clear what the alleged ‘unprofessional and inappropriate behavior’ was.
The health department is holding an alternative testing site at the Milan Fire Department.
