Where to get the vaccine in Cincinnati April 9-13

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Vaccine appointments are available at Cincinnati vaccination sites over heading into the weekend, according to the Cincinnati Health Department.
Instructions for signing up are provided below the locations:
3358 McHenry Avenue
9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on April 9
Pfizer vaccine
525 Elm Street
9 a.m.-5 p.m. on April 10
Pfizer vaccine
525 Elm Street
8 a.m.-4 p.m. on April 12
Pfizer vaccine
525 Elm Street
10 a.m.-2 p.m. on April 11
Johnson & Johnson
Create an account with the ArmorVax.com website.
When asked for a provider location, Cincinnati, OH can be entered. It will provide all open locations available for scheduling.
The location name will state the type of vaccine that will be administered if the appointment is with Cincinnati Health Department.
If someone needs help by phone, they can call 513-357-7462.
More information here.
The Ohio Department of Health has started scheduling vaccine appointments through a central scheduling tool.
The tool can be used to figure out if you are eligible to receive the vaccine, schedule an appointment, and receive updates and reminders.
Click the links below to see vaccine distribution information from local health departments in Ohio:
- Cincinnati Health Department
- Hamilton County Public Health
- Those in Hamilton County without internet access may call 513-946-7800.
- Butler County General Health District
- Clermont County Public Health
- Warren County Public Health
- Brown County Health Department
- Clinton County Health District
- Highland County Health Department
- Adams County Health Department
Your best bet to get an appointment may not be through your county board of health listed above.
The vaccine has also been sent to hundreds of pharmacies and clinics around the state. Each location is handling sign-ups and appointments differently.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.