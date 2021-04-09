Where to get the vaccine in Cincinnati April 9-13

The Cincinnati Health department is administering vaccines April 9-12 at various locations. (Source: WMBF)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | April 8, 2021 at 8:48 PM EDT - Updated April 8 at 8:55 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Vaccine appointments are available at Cincinnati vaccination sites over heading into the weekend, according to the Cincinnati Health Department.

Instructions for signing up are provided below the locations:

Third Presbyterian Church

3358 McHenry Avenue

9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on April 9

Pfizer vaccine

Duke Energy Convention Center

525 Elm Street

9 a.m.-5 p.m. on April 10

Pfizer vaccine

Duke Energy Convention Center

525 Elm Street

8 a.m.-4 p.m. on April 12

Pfizer vaccine

Duke Energy Convention Center

525 Elm Street

10 a.m.-2 p.m. on April 11

Johnson & Johnson

How do I sign up?

Create an account with the ArmorVax.com website.

When asked for a provider location, Cincinnati, OH can be entered. It will provide all open locations available for scheduling.

The location name will state the type of vaccine that will be administered if the appointment is with Cincinnati Health Department.

If someone needs help by phone, they can call 513-357-7462.

More information here.

Other ways to get vaccinated in Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health has started scheduling vaccine appointments through a central scheduling tool.

The tool can be used to figure out if you are eligible to receive the vaccine, schedule an appointment, and receive updates and reminders.

Click the links below to see vaccine distribution information from local health departments in Ohio:

Your best bet to get an appointment may not be through your county board of health listed above.

The vaccine has also been sent to hundreds of pharmacies and clinics around the state. Each location is handling sign-ups and appointments differently.

Click here for more on Ohio’s COVID-19 vaccine program.

