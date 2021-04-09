Woman hits, kills dog in attempt to run man over, records show

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A dog is dead after becoming the victim of a woman’s failed attempt to run over a man.
Melissa Kelley is charged with felonious assault for an April 1 incident, according to court records.
Kelley tried using her vehicle to run over a man in the 2700 block of Queen City Avenue, the documents read.
Instead of hitting the man, Kelley ran over his dog, the court records show.
The dog died from the injuries suffered when it was run over, according to court documents.
