Hard Rock Cafe bringing 100+ jobs to downtown casino; hiring weekend announced

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hard Rock Cafe will host a hiring event at the future home of the Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati.
The event will take place Friday and Saturday, April 16-17 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Hard Rock Cafe Cincinnati is looking to hire 125 new “members of the band,” including full-time and part-time positions. according to a company statement.
Applicants must be at least 19 years old, have a valid ID, wear a face covering and have their temperature taken upon entry.
The release also says they should be passionate about “delivering ‘Amplified’ service to guests.”
Offers will be extended on the spot.
“Hard Rock Team Members express their individuality in authentic ways onto the products and services we deliver to our guests. If you’re motivated and ready to serve our rocking group of customers, treating each guest like a star; Bring It.”
Candidates are encouraged to apply online at www.hardrockcareers.com to view all available positions. But applicants are welcomed for on-the-spot interviews.
Available positions include:
- Servers
- Bartenders
- Culinary Positions
- Dishwashers
- Barbacks
- Food Runners
