Kids preview summer camp activities at local YMCA

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Saturday was Healthy Kids Day at the Hamilton YMCA, giving a preview of what kids can expect this summer at camp.
“We have multiple options for parents this summer to consider. we have summer daycare options summer resident options and a hybrid which is right in-between you can do a summer day camp with an optional overnight or two,” said Kimberly Munafo of Greater Miami Valley YMCA.
Zipline, archery, horseback riding and all kinds of sports and activities will be available this summer.
Saturday’s event was a preview to celebrate Healthy Kids Day.
“We want to take kids away from that sedentary screen time, get them outside and active and reconnecting with one another and building friendships,” said Munafo.
