Mason Schools will not offer online learning option in 2021-22
Mason High School. (Source: Cincinnati Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | April 9, 2021 at 8:33 PM EDT - Updated April 9 at 8:33 PM

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Mason City Schools will not offer an online option for students in the next school year, according to a district spokesperson.

The district made the decision after fewer than two percent of families requested an online learning option for their child in the 2021-22 school year.

Because of that, the spokesperson says, the district is unable to provide the necessary staffing and resources required to offer a “high-quality, sustainable” online option.

“Our experience from this school year has proven that school is a safe place to be,” the district said in a statement. “We will continue to follow local public health guidelines, and employ other safety practices from this year such as ill and well nursing clinics and cohorts at lunch.”

