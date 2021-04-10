Mason Schools will not offer online learning option in 2021-22

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Mason City Schools will not offer an online option for students in the next school year, according to a district spokesperson.
The district made the decision after fewer than two percent of families requested an online learning option for their child in the 2021-22 school year.
Because of that, the spokesperson says, the district is unable to provide the necessary staffing and resources required to offer a “high-quality, sustainable” online option.
“Our experience from this school year has proven that school is a safe place to be,” the district said in a statement. “We will continue to follow local public health guidelines, and employ other safety practices from this year such as ill and well nursing clinics and cohorts at lunch.”
