Norwood police id driver in chase that led to fiery crash Friday morning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Norwood Police Department identified the driver they say is is involved in a police chase that ended in a fiery crash on Paddock Road and E. Seymour Avenue Friday morning.
The police report states that just after 1 a.m., an officer saw Keith Wright, 35, driving 71 mph in a Kia Sorrento on Ross Avenue near Hunter Avenue-a 25 mph zone.
Police say the officer managed to get his cruiser close enough to the vehicle to see the license plate before the driver noticed the cruiser behind him and sped off at an even higher rate.
The report states that the driver almost hit another car while making an illegal right turn onto Reading Road.
Officers continued to follow Wright and saw that he was making several illegal turn violations before turning onto State Route 562.
Wright continued on the State Route and eventually got off at the Paddock exit.
According to the report, the officer says he thought he heard an explosion on Paddock Road and E. Seymour Avenue. He then saw that the driver hit the utility pole, knocked down wires, and blew out a transformer.
The officer stated in the report that the car was flipped upside down and immediately caught on fire.
According to the report, the officer says Wright was hit inside the front seat and was unable to open the door. So, the officer broke the window, opened the front door, and had to drag the driver out of the car. Wright was unconscious at the scene.
The report states that Wright was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.
No officers were hurt.
The chase is still under investigation.
