Source: Erik Martin on shortlist as UC looks for new head basketball coach

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Former University of Cincinnati basketball player Erik Martin is considered to be on the shortlist to be the next head basketball coach at UC, a source told FOX19 Now.
Martin interviewed for the head coaching vacancy on Saturday morning with UC Director of Athletics John Cunningham.
If offered the job, a source said that Martin would strongly consider returning to his alma mater.
Martin has spent the last 14 years as an assistant under Bob Huggins at West Virginia. He was a forward on the 1991-92 team at UC that made the final four under Huggins.
UC isn’t wasting time looking for a replacement for John Brannen, who was fired on Friday after two seasons at the helm.
“We are going full throttle on finding a new head coach,” Cunningham told FOX19 Now via text message.
