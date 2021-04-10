Watch for Thunderstorms

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Expect showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Otherwise, daytime highs will reach the mid to upper 70s. There is a chance of an isolated stronger storm. Damaging straight line winds are the main threat. However, a weak tornado cannot be ruled out.
Sunday, look for occasional light showers anytime during the day with cool temperatures.
After a streak of days with high temperatures in the 70s, temperatures return to colder-than-normal levels by the end of the seven-day forecast. That means daytime highs will mostly be in the upper 50s from the 13th through the 21st. Stay tuned..
