Drying out and warming up on Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hello, sunshine! Overnight clouds will gradually decrease. There is a slight chance for a few scattered showers mainly north and east on Monday, but most of the Tri-State will remain dry. Monday afternoon will finish mostly sunny, breezy and pleasant with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s in town.
Tuesday will be just as sunny though a few degrees cooler. Winds out of the west will keep highs in the mid 60s No rain is expected.
Look for more cloud cover on Wednesday. Temperatures stay near 60 through the end of the week. Our next chance for rain arrives on Saturday.
