Historic African American schoolhouse has mission to build educational cultural center

HARVEYSBURG, Ohio (FOX19) - The first free school for minorities in the Tri-State has a chance to go from a historical landmark to a historical destination.
The Harveysburg Free Black School has been approved for a matching grant for the build, but in order to get the grant money, the historical society will have to raise their portion of the project funds.
When the doors to this school opened in the 1830′s it was the first time that minority children were given the chance to get an education in the Northwest Territory.
Among those children was Urcelle Carter Willis’ grandmother.
Willis says that education helped her grandmother, which provided more opportunities for her mother, which in-turn helped her. Without the school, Willis says her family would have struggled.
Willis spent three decades as an educator at Central State and now hopes to educate people on the history of the school as they look to expand.
“If there had not be a past there wouldn’t be a present and our future would be grim. So, let’s say education is the key,” she said.
The Harveysburg Community Historical Society got approved for a matching grant for $322,000, but in order to get the funds they will need to match that total with $161,000 of their own.
“It would be nice to have this as a one room school and then have another building that we can put all of these artifacts in,” Harveysburg Historical Society Treasurer Lucy McCarren said.
The historical society hopes a new building can provide an educational space, restrooms and a place for visitors to park, all while restoring the schoolhouse to the way it was when Elizabeth Harvey opened the school doors nearly 200 years ago.
“She was concerned that these children were not being educated and as our theme says ‘education is the way to freedom,’” McCarren said.
The historical society has a GoFundMe up to try and raise the matching funds necessary to get the grant money.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.