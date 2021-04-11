Man arrested after stand-off occurs, Mt. Healthy police say

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (FOX19) -A man was arrested after a stand-off occurred in Mt. Healthy Sunday morning.
Officer say Rico Salguero, 37, was arrested after police were dispatched around 9: 50 a.m. to the 7400 block of Werner Avenue for the report of a violent person in a house with a possible firearm.
When police arrived, they were denied entrance and were told by Hamilton County deputies that Salguero was holding someone hostage, police said.
So, officers secured the area and de-escalated the situation.
After an hour, the stand-off ended, and Salguero was arrested. Officers say no one was hurt.
Police say Salguero is facing charges of domestic violence, unlawful restraint, and federal probation violation.
