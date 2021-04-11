Middletown police searching for missing woman with dementia

Deborah Burgess Riley (Source: Middletown Division of Police)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | April 11, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT - Updated April 11 at 6:00 PM

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - The Middletown Division of Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman with dementia.

Police said Deborah Burgess Riley walked away from the Lincoln/6th Avenue area around 12 p.m. Sunday.

She is described as 5′5″ and 165 pounds with long gray hair and possibly wearing a maroon jacket.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you’re asked to call 911.

