Middletown police searching for missing woman with dementia

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - The Middletown Division of Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman with dementia.
Police said Deborah Burgess Riley walked away from the Lincoln/6th Avenue area around 12 p.m. Sunday.
She is described as 5′5″ and 165 pounds with long gray hair and possibly wearing a maroon jacket.
If you have any information on her whereabouts you’re asked to call 911.
