Non-profit holds annual 5K fundraiser to raise money for police to purchase K9s

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The annual Matt’s 5K Pursuit fundraiser held by the Matt Haverkamp Foundation was held at Spring Grove Cemetery and online Sunday morning to help raise money for police departments to purchase K9s.
The Matt Haverkamp Foundation was founded in Nov. of 2005 in remembrance of Golf Manor K9 Officer Matt Haverkamp, who died in a car crash. Haverkamp created the community’s first bike patrol and K9 units while working with the police department.
The foundation has been holding this fundraiser for 16 years at Spring Grove Cemetery. On Sunday, the top finishers received Matt’s 5k Pursuit medals after completing the challenging course.
“It’s pretty hilly. It’s up and down hills. It’s a beautiful course, so it passes Matt’s grave. That’s what we’re here to do is remember Matt and keep his memory alive,” President of the Matt Haverkamp Foundation Heather Lane said.
Several people from the Tri-State came out to support the foundation.
“It’s awesome! We have people all the way from Dayton come down here to Northern Kentucky that come up. The whole community just embraces our foundation and we couldn’t do it without the help of them,” Lane said.
Lane says over $770,000 was raised over the years.
Since its inception, 81 K9s have been funded by the foundation.
In 2020 alone, it assisted eight departments, funding 10 K9s as well as vests, heat alarms for their vehicles, and training and equipment.
The 2021 goal is to help at least two local departments that have requested the foundation’s assistance.
