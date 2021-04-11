Summerfair returns to Coney Island in June

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It’s one of the oldest continuous art fairs in the country and this is their 54th year - Summerfair at Coney Island.
This year’s poster was by a middle school art teacher for the Lakota Local School District. She has been teaching for nearly 20 years.
“Amy Panfalone has created this. Her joy of the Native American Indians – She goes to the Indian mounds here in Ohio and love the colors and the brightness,” Managing Director for Summerfair Jane Utter said.
If you’re interested in purchasing the poster you can get it online.
Summerfair will be held June 4-6. Hours will be 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 4; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 5; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 6.
Tickets are $10 (cash only at the gate), with children 12 and under admitted free. Advance one-day or multi-day tickets are $15 and available online at summerfair.org.
