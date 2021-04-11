University of Cincinnati police investigate shooting on campus

University of Cincinnati police investigate shooting on campus
Police were at the scene of a shooting on UC's campus Sunday. (Source: WXIX)
By Natalya Daoud | April 11, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT - Updated April 11 at 2:24 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The University of Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting that occurred on campus Sunday afternoon.

Officers say it happened near Dabney Hall around 12:30 p.m.

It is unclear if anyone is injured.

Officers do not know if the shooting is student related.

Police did not say if they have a suspect in custody.

More information will be provided soon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.