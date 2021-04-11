University of Cincinnati police investigate shooting on campus

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The University of Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting that occurred on campus Sunday afternoon.
Officers say it happened near Dabney Hall around 12:30 p.m.
It is unclear if anyone is injured.
Officers do not know if the shooting is student related.
Police did not say if they have a suspect in custody.
More information will be provided soon.
