Watch for showers today

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Unlike Saturday’s widespread showers, Sunday’s rain will be scattered and light. Best chances for rainfall are late morning through the afternoon. It will feel noticeably cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s. We will finally start to dry out on Sunday night.
A few showers will be possible tomorrow. Otherwise, Monday we will see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs are expected to reach the upper 60s. Tuesday brings a return to closer-to-normal high temperatures in the lower to middle 60s.
