Body of missing woman pulled from river, police say

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - The body of a missing woman was found Monday.
Deborah Burgess Riley’s body was found in the Great Miami River in Middletown on Monday afternoon, according to the Middletown Division of Police.
Riley, who had dementia, walked away from the Lincoln/6th Avenue area around 12 p.m. Sunday.
Around 2:15 p.m. Monday, police were called about a body floating in the river.
Once crews pulled the body out, police identified the body as Riley.
