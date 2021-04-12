Children’s Hospital to give update on COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials for ages 5-11

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center will give an update at 10:30 a.m. Monday on COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials and local children.
Dr. Robert Frenck, director of the Gamble Vaccine Research Center at Cincinnati Children’s, is expected to release new details.
He is the principal investigator for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trials at Cincinnati Children’s and oversees others underway at the medical center.
Children’s Hospital began inoculating children ages 5-to-11-years-old with the Pfizer vaccine last month.
Frenck will discuss that and the status of enrolling children younger than 5-years-old in the dose-finding study.
Thousands of local parents have inquired about enrolling their children.
One local family who agreed to participate in the trial includes an 8-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy.
The children were inoculated March 31 with the Pfizer vaccine at Cincinnati Children’s.
Nearly 340 children are participating in COVID-19 vaccine trials at Cincinnati Children’s, and more will be enrolled soon, hospital officials say.
Including adults, about 1,400 individuals are participating in one of the clinical trials at Cincinnati Children’s, which involve several different vaccines.
