Cincinnati bishop who quit in fallout over priest charged with raping altar boy will be pastor over 2 churches

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The second-highest ranking bishop at the Archdiocese of Cincinnati who resigned in the fallout over a West Side priest charged with raping an altar boy three decades ago has been assigned the pastor of two Hamilton County churches, according to one of the church’s websites.
Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus Joseph Binzer will oversee the “pastoral territory” of Corpus Christi Catholic Church off Springdale Road in Mt. Healthy and St. John Neumann Catholic Church located on Mill Road in Springfield Township starting July 1, those parishes current pastor wrote in a letter on St. John’s website.
A spokeswoman for the archdiocese confirmed Bishop Binzer’s new assignment when we reached out to her for comment Monday.
We will update this story as we hear more from the archdiocese.
Bishop Binzer’s new assignment comes nearly a year after the archdiocese announced Binzer offered to resign but would remain a priest, and Pope Francis had accepted his resignation.
The archdiocese removed Bishop Binzer from overseeing priest personnel matters in Cincinnati in 2019, saying he failed to report accusations Father Geoff Drew behaved improperly with children to Archbishop Dennis Schnurr and the Priests’ Personnel Board.
Father Drew, 59, is set to go to trial April 26 on 9 counts of rape or enter a plea, court records show. He has pleaded not guilty and faces life in prison if convicted.
He is currently held in lieu of $5 million bond at the Hamilton County jail.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters has said Father Drew raped a 10-year-old fourth-grader several times between 1988 and 1991, before he was a priest but while he was the music minister at St. Jude School in Green Township.
The victim is now in his 40s and told prosecutors the abuse happened in Drew’s office after school hours.
“I am deeply sorry for my role in addressing the concerns raised about Father Drew, which has had a negative impact on the trust and faith of the people of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati,” Binzer said a statement released by the archdiocese at the time of his resignation.
Archbishop Dennis Scnurr said at the time that Bishop Binzer would “continue to serve the people of the Archdiocese with the title of Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus. What exactly that ministry will look like will be determined after discussions between Bishop Binzer, the Priest Personnel Board, and me.”
The decision to assign Bishop Binzer pastor at Corpus Christi and St. John Neumann came as a surprise to their current pastor, the Rev. Kyle Schnippel, who says he is now leaving six years earlier than expected, according to a letter he posted to parishioners on St. John Neumann’s website.
The letter states:
“When we started discussing the Beacons of Light Pastoral Planning Process, I had no expectation, not even a thought, that we would also be discussing a change of pastor during this process as well. I was surprised to be nominated for Dayton Region XII of St. Peter, St. Adalbert, Our Lady of the Rosary and Holy Cross. And I am very sad to be leaving this pastoral region of Corpus Christi and St. John Neumann.
“Of course, that transition has not happened just yet, but the planning for the transition to Bishop Joseph Binzer as the new Pastor of the Corpus Christi and St. John Neumann Pastoral Region has already begun. He attended our joint staff meeting this past Tuesday and will be attending our next Pastoral Leadership meeting in April. I anticipate that much of the planning that we have begun in the Pastoral Region will continue on through Bishop Binzer’s tenure here as pastor.
“As I spoke to Bishop shortly after the announcements were made, he assured me of his excitement and joy at coming here. The first thing he wanted me to pass along to everyone here is that he is already praying for us, for you: the parishioners of these two parishes. He has some connections here already. An Aunt and Uncle were parishioners at Corpus Christi for a time and he has celebrated Mass here a number of times as well. He is looking forward to getting to know you all better over the coming years.
“On my end, perhaps a main question to be addressed is: ‘Why am I moving early?’ I can assure you I am very happy and content here in this pastoral region and was looking forward to six more years of service in this region. I believe we have an excellent staff across the board and I was excited to build upon what we have already done together.
“However, I also started to feel the promptings of the Holy Spirit in regard to Dayton Region XII. The former pastor resigned a few months ago and the parishioners there need a shepherd. Shortly after the Open Listing was published, the current parochial vicar there approached me with the desire to nominate me as the potential next pastor of the region. It was then that the Holy Spirit started to really work on my heart and soul. Hence, I accepted the nomination and the Priest Personnel Board forwarded my nomination to Archbishop Schnurr to name me as pastor there.
“It is a truly humbling experience, and one which will require great prayer and patience. I humbly ask for your prayers for me during this time of transition. Please know of my esteem and gratitude to all of you for your patience with me as I learned to be a pastor in this region. It was not always the smoothest of sailings, but I am happy of the work done so far and will see through the work that I have remaining until taking up the same mantle in Huber Heights.”
The archdiocese came under much criticism since the summer of 2019 for its handling of misconduct complaints against Father Drew. He was most recently pastor of St. Ignatius of Loyola in Green Township.
We reached out to the Cincinnati chapter of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) and will update this story once we hear back.
When Bishop Binzer quit last year, SNAP put out a lengthy statement that said in part: “We are glad that this bishop has stepped down but are concerned that this resignation will do little to address systemic issues within the Archdiocese of Cincinnati.”
They noted Binzer was first informed of allegations against Drew in 2013 yet it took years “to take any sort of meaningful action.”
SNAP said they feel it is appropriate Binzer lose his title and power due to his inaction in this case but “we cannot help feel that this is a half-measure. The simple fact is that Binzer remains employed by the archdiocese and is still a trusted confidant of Archbishop Dennis Schnurr. It is hard to believe that Archbishop Schnurr is blameless in this situation and easy to believe that Binzer, while certainly at fault, is being made to carry the entire load of this scandal.
“Essentially, it is more of the same from the church: a priest does wrong, has his hand slapped, and is moved around. If church officials really cared about their promise to enforce ‘Zero tolerance,’ then not only should Binzer’s demotion be elevated to a full firing, but Archbishop should be held to account as well. It is clear that there are systematic issues at play in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati and this shuffling of personnel will do nothing to address that issue."
Church officials announced in the summer of 2019 Drew was being removed from St. Ignatius after parents complained the priest had sent text messages to a boy there.
After Drew was placed on leave, church officials disclosed he previously was accused of inappropriate behavior involving children in 2013 and 2015 at St. Maximilian of Kolbe in Liberty Township.
Prosecutors in both Butler County and Montgomery County have reviewed previous complaints and said they determined that, while Drew’s behavior may not have been appropriate, it was not a crime.
Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser has told FOX19 NOW he explicitly verbally warned a chancellor with the Archdiocese of Cincinnati in September 2018 to keep the priest away from children and to monitor him.
Gmoser told us he felt Drew was “sexually grooming” the boys for future sexual abuse and he was upset to learn his verbal warning to the archdiocese was clearly not heeded.
Parishioners at St. Ignatius were upset because they were not told about previous complaints against the priest while he was at St. Maximilian.
Parents said they are worried the cycle of abuse and cover-up will continue if changes are not made within the local church leadership.
The Archdiocese has said it submitted a report to the Vatican concerning the handling of allegations of abuse against Drew and they are waiting for a response.
They have said they anticipate the Vatican may order a full investigation into the handling of this case.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.