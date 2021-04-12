Cincinnati bishop who quit in fallout over priest charged with raping altar boy will be pastor over 2 churches

“As I spoke to Bishop shortly after the announcements were made, he assured me of his excitement and joy at coming here. The first thing he wanted me to pass along to everyone here is that he is already praying for us, for you: the parishioners of these two parishes. He has some connections here already. An Aunt and Uncle were parishioners at Corpus Christi for a time and he has celebrated Mass here a number of times as well. He is looking forward to getting to know you all better over the coming years.