Cincinnati city leaders to discuss American Rescue Funding plans Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Cincinnati city leaders will be discussing Monday how the American Rescue Plan’s funding will be put to use in Cincinnati.
According to the agenda, several proposals will be discussed, including:
- $350,000 to go to St. Mark’s Church in Evanston
- $2 million in financial assistance for low-income homeowners
- A proposed $50 million for the city’s affordable housing trust fund
City leaders are also looking at funding for restaurants, Blink, the arts, King Records, speed bumps, and more. In March, the mayor said he wants to install a sculpture park, honoring Cincinnati’s African American trailblazers and restore the King Records building in Evanston.
The meeting will take place at 1 p.m. at City Hall.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.