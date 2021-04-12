Cincinnati city leaders to discuss American Rescue Funding plans Monday

City leaders to discuss how stimulus funding will be put to use
By Lauren Artino | April 12, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT - Updated April 12 at 12:04 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Cincinnati city leaders will be discussing Monday how the American Rescue Plan’s funding will be put to use in Cincinnati.

According to the agenda, several proposals will be discussed, including:

  • $350,000 to go to St. Mark’s Church in Evanston
  • $2 million in financial assistance for low-income homeowners
  • A proposed $50 million for the city’s affordable housing trust fund

City leaders are also looking at funding for restaurants, Blink, the arts, King Records, speed bumps, and more. In March, the mayor said he wants to install a sculpture park, honoring Cincinnati’s African American trailblazers and restore the King Records building in Evanston.

The meeting will take place at 1 p.m. at City Hall.

