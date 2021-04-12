Cincinnati Zoo using rain barrels to raise awareness for stormwater conservation

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The tulips are not the only colorful thing getting a lot of attention at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens right now.
“When you walk by, we want you to look at them [the barrels], we want you to see what a rain barrel is, how gorgeous they can be, how you can incorporate them at your house,” says Sara Fehring with the Hamilton County Soil and Water Conservation District.
This is the eighth year the Hamilton County Soil and Water Conservation District features the rain barrel art project at the zoo. This year, 136 entries were received for the 40 rain barrels temporarily placed along the bridge.
Local Little Miami School District art teacher Amy Ehlers was selected for the fourth year in a row.
“It means a lot,” explains Ehlers, “Like with teaching, I like to share my love of art. And so, for people outside of my classroom to be able to see what can be done and see other artists and teachers and children even, is really amazing.”
The auction begins April 20 at 6 p.m. with a starting bid of $100. You can bid until 6 p.m. on April 30.
The money is then used for conservation education.
If you win, you can use the rain barrel to collect water, usually from your roof, and recycled for watering the lawn and garden or even for washing your car at home.
It is a concept the zoo uses already.
“Everybody is familiar with our Africa and new Roo Valley habitats that use a filtration system that recycles rainwater from them,” explains Zoo Events Manager Kim Denzler. “So, all of the water gets pumped through the filtration system and reused for our penguin habitat.”
Artists could submit anything they wish, but most feature wildlife, flowers, or other things found outdoors. The artists range in age from elementary school students to adults.
“I get inspired by them [the artists] thinking, ‘Ok, what if I did something like that next year or something similar,’ or different techniques and things,” says Ehlers. “So, it’s really awesome to see other artists outside of my own classroom, my own space.”
The water district encourages anyone to use rain barrels at their own home as long as they use an empty container that can collect the water.
They say this project is so helpful because it creates a more attractive container rather than something plain or unappealing.
