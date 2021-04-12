City mourns passing of Crescent Springs Mayor Lou Hartfield

City mourns passing of Crescent Springs Mayor Lou Hartfield
Crescent Springs Mayor Lou Hartfield (Source: Crescent Springs)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | April 12, 2021 at 7:12 PM EDT - Updated April 12 at 7:12 PM

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - The mayor of Crescent Springs has died, according to a city statement.

Mayor Lou Hartfield passed away peacefully Sunday surrounded by family.

Hartfield served on with council in the ’90′s and again 2011-2014, when he was elected mayor.

The city lists the creation of Crescent Springs Community Park and its three monuments among Hartfield’s many accomplishments.

Funeral information is forthcoming.

It is with great sadness that the City announces the passing of our beloved Mayor Lou Hartfiel. Mayor Hartfiel passed...

Posted by City of Crescent Springs Kentucky on Monday, April 12, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.