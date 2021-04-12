City mourns passing of Crescent Springs Mayor Lou Hartfield

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - The mayor of Crescent Springs has died, according to a city statement.
Mayor Lou Hartfield passed away peacefully Sunday surrounded by family.
Hartfield served on with council in the ’90′s and again 2011-2014, when he was elected mayor.
The city lists the creation of Crescent Springs Community Park and its three monuments among Hartfield’s many accomplishments.
Funeral information is forthcoming.
