Community working to establish permanent memorial for James Hutchinson in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - As crews continue to search the Ohio River for any sign of James Hutchinson, people in the community are working together to create a permanent memorial for him.
According to Middletown police, 6-year-old James is still missing. They believe he was murdered by his own mother and then placed into the Ohio River.
The community has responded to the tragedy with vigils and balloon releases, and now, people are working to create a permanent memorial to honor James.
Zach Stacy lives in the area and did not know James, but felt inspired to help after hearing about what happened. He came up with the idea of a memorial after speaking with members of James’ family.
Stacy said he is now working with Dodds Memorials and Middletown City Schools to raise money for a memorial bench for James. It would sit outside of Rosa Park Elementary, the school that James attended.
“They’re actually, as part of their expansion, creating an interactive outdoor lab for the elementary students there, and that some kind of memorial for James would act as the perfect centerpiece for that area,” Stacy said. “As I have gotten the privilege to talk to folks that knew James personally, school was his happy place.”
A Middletown non-profit, “Little Miracles of Hope,” is joining the efforts too, hoping to bring in more money for the memorial.
“I got grandkids that are that age, and just to see a child go through that kind of aggravation and torment as they did, it just breaks my heart,” Bill Sexton said.
Bill Sexton, the founder of the organization, said the non-profit’s volunteers work to make sure no child goes without Christmas by giving kids in need gifts each holiday season.
Sexton said they actually helped James’ family at one point in time.
“A couple years ago, we helped the mother out. She came to us for some help and wanted Christmas for her kids. They signed up and filled out the paperwork, and we took care of them,” Sexton said.
Those involved with the memorial plans said the goal is to bring in at least $4,000. So far, Stacy said the school district has pledged to cover about $1500, and Dodd’s is planning to cover about half of the cost.
“That [memorial] will act as a lasting reminder that there’s work that still needs to be done in regards to protecting children,” Stacy said.
The memorial is expected to be built by next school year.
Anyone interested in donating toward the memorial can make a monetary donation in-person at Dodds Memorials in Middletown. Donors can also mail donations to the location at 1315 Woodside Blvd., Middletown, OH 45044.
Little Miracles of Hope is accepting online donations for the memorial through the organization’s website.
James’ mother Brittany Gosney and her boyfriend James Hamilton are facing criminal charges related to James’ death.
Crews are still searching for his remains.
