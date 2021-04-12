Finneytown district breaks ground on new school opening in 2022

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Finneytown school leaders broke ground over the weekend on a $22 million, 90,000-square-foot elementary school building scheduled to open in the spring of 2022.
The cost of Finneytown Elementary is being shared by the Ohio Construction Commission and the Finneytown Local School District, according to a news release Sunday.
Finneytown voters passed a bond issue in 2019 to provide funding for the school as well as a long-time facilities improvement plan that will ultimately include construction of a new school for grades 7 through 12.
“The current buildings have served the community well, but it is time to have new facilities,” said Finneytown Local School District Superintendent Terri Noe. “The community understood that it was a better investment for the future to build new instead of trying to renovate the older facilities at a higher cost.”
“I am so thankful to the Finneytown community for demonstrating so clearly that they value the education of our children,” she said. " Proper facilities and conditions enable teachers and students to perform at their best.”
Finneytown Elementary will feature a concept known as learning communities where two grade levels share an intuitively collaborative environment. the release states.
The objective of the learning community structure is to promote collaboration between classrooms and even between grade levels.
“Our learning communities are by far the most striking feature of the new building,” said Finneytown Elementary Principal Meredith Baker.
“By design, our students, staff, and community will be able to learn together in large, shared spaces in each academic wing. Having flexible spaces and project labs throughout the building facilitate the 21st century learning our students need and deserve.”
Springfield Township Trustee Joseph Honnerlaw said the new school will have a “deep and positive impact on the community for years to come, serving generations of families and providing quality educational opportunities for our children.”
