Gov. Beshear outlines what’s needed to lift Kentucky health orders

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (FOX19) - Gov. Andy Beshear set the bar for what Kentucky needs to do to lift some health orders.
The governor announced Monday once 2.5 million Kentuckians receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, he will lift several orders.
These orders will be lifted once the vaccine goal is met:
- Bar and restaurant curfew
- Distancing requirement for nearly all venues
- Capacity restrictions
The statewide mask mandate and limit on mass gatherings would still be in effect.
A little more than 900,000 more people need to be vaccinated to reach the goal of 2.5 million.
Anyone 16 and older in Kentucky are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Previous groups already able to receive the vaccine include:
- All essential workers
- People living in long-term care facilities and assisted living facilities
- Health care personnel and first responders
- K-12 personnel including childcare workers
