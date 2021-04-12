Gov. Beshear outlines what’s needed to lift Kentucky health orders

More Kentuckians will need to get vaccinated to meet the goal. (Source: WHSV)
By Jared Goffinet | April 12, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT - Updated April 12 at 11:35 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (FOX19) - Gov. Andy Beshear set the bar for what Kentucky needs to do to lift some health orders.

The governor announced Monday once 2.5 million Kentuckians receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, he will lift several orders.

These orders will be lifted once the vaccine goal is met:

  • Bar and restaurant curfew
  • Distancing requirement for nearly all venues
  • Capacity restrictions

The statewide mask mandate and limit on mass gatherings would still be in effect.

A little more than 900,000 more people need to be vaccinated to reach the goal of 2.5 million.

Anyone 16 and older in Kentucky are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Previous groups already able to receive the vaccine include:

  • All essential workers
  • People living in long-term care facilities and assisted living facilities
  • Health care personnel and first responders
  • K-12 personnel including childcare workers

