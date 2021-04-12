Grand opening of new concert venue in Newport, KY postponed

NEWPORT, KY (FOX19) -The Ovation Music Pavilion is ready to host concerts later this month, but capacity restrictions will not allow that to happen.
According to Scott Stienecker, CEO of PromoWest Productions, finishing touches on the venue are being installed with sound, lights, and bar equipment. The grand opening is now scheduled for September.
“Corporex, the developer, is done. They’re finishing the concrete floors, and then they’re completed. The keys have been turned over to us,” Stienecker tells FOX19Now.
PromoWest, the fifth-largest independent music production company in the nation, will only give the green light to put on a show if 100% capacity is permitted.
Stienecker emphasizes that big touring shows have been pushed, as far as the schedule, forcing them to make decisions months ago.
“A lot of your bigger tours have pushed into 2022. A lot of your middle-sized tours that we do have also pushed themselves, but we still have a lot on hold in the fall. Once we get that thumbs up from the governor, and agents feel confident that, yes, these tours will happen, then we’ll start getting confirmation,” Stienecker said.
The Ovation site holds 2,800 indoors and up to 7,000 outdoors and access to the site provides ‘a punch’ to the Greater Cincinnati Market, according to Stienecker. A pedestrian bridge installed in January connects the Ovation Music Pavilion and the parking garage over Kentucky 8.
“It’s perfect. It’s ideal as a five-minute walk across that bridge from Cincinnati. To drive, there’s plenty of parking at that Ovation development, Stienecker adds.
Special events at the venue are expected to take place in August.
