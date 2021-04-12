Hazmat signs to be installed in NKY, Transportation Cabinet says

COVINGTON, KY (FOX19) -The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, KYTC, announced Monday that hazmat signs will be installed along I-71/75 northbound and I-275 east and westbound in Boone and Kenton counties to let drivers know of the restrictions of carrying hazardous material.
This comes after police say a commercial truck jackknifed while driving northbound on the Brent Spence Bridge on Nov. 11. A second truck carrying potassium hydroxide crashed into the jackknifed one.
“We listened, and then we held conversations at the local, state and federal levels regarding the hazmat restrictions in the area,” Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said. “We share the desire to install signage to reinforce the restrictions, which commercial drivers who plan their routes should already know.
“It’s worth noting that the small quantity of potassium hydroxide being transported by one of the vehicles did not contribute to the fire and was well below the federal threshold of what is considered hazardous material. It also bears repeating that it’s every driver’s responsibility to know and obey the rules of the road. But we will do everything we can to provide information,” Secretary Gray said.
KYTC say that they plan to have new or upgraded signs at 12 locations along the Boone and Kenton County highways.
Ground-mounted signs will be installed at three new sites. Overhead signs will be replaced or fitted with plaques that say “No Hazmats” in other locations.
The signs will be installed on April 12.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.