Increasing Sunshine Monday Afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As we start a new work week, look for cooler air this week compared to last week but still pleasant. We start out with clouds Monday morning near 50 degrees.
Monday afternoon will finish mostly sunny, breezy and pleasant with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s with a high of 66 degrees.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy though a few degrees cooler. Winds out of the west will keep highs in the mid 60s.
Look for more cloud cover on Wednesday. Temperatures stay near 60 through the end of the week. Our next chance for rain arrives on Saturday.
