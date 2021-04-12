‘Mass polluter’ fined $1.5M for illegal waste dumping, AG says

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A “mass polluter” will have to pay $1.5 million in civil penalties for illegally dumping waste on his property, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.
Donald Combs, 55, of Milford, Ohio, was given the fine following an investigation that found he dumped significant amounts of waste on his property, the AG said Monday.
Combs would use Craigslist mostly to undercut competitors and haul off thousands of pounds of waste, Yost said.
Complaints of illegal dumping and open burning led to the case being referred to the Attorney General’s Environmental Enforcement Section (EES).
The EES found that Combs covered acres of land with construction debris, solid waste, trash, and scrap tires, Yost explained.
Some of the trash piles were over 20 feet high and the cleanup costs were almost $1.3 million, an Ohio EPA inspector testified.
“Hauling trash to anywhere but the landfill is a rotten business, so we dumped some justice on this polluter,” Yost said. “I appreciate the help of our environmental partners at the EPA and in Clermont County to halt this illegal activity.”
Combs was sentenced to two years in jail back in 2020 after being convicted of felony open burning.
He was also ordered to serve five years of community control, 50 hours of community service, and must pay a $1,000 fine for illegal burning of solid waste and causing or allowing the emission of contaminants from the open burning of solid waste.
