New alcohol delivery law takes effect Monday in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - A new law that allows people to get alcohol delivered to their home in Ohio takes effect Monday.
House Bill 674 allows for deliveries of distilled spirits and liquor on any day, including Sundays and holidays, as long as the alcohol is in its original container.
The person who receives the delivery must be able to prove they are 21 or older.
Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill this January.
The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States said it supports the measure.
“Governor DeWine has been supportive of multiple consumer convenience measures throughout the pandemic, and this is yet another example of those efforts,” the Council said. “Home delivery of distilled spirits is a win for Ohioans and local businesses alike.”
A separate bill, House Bill 669, made to-go cocktails permanently legal beginning last fall.
