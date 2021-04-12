New movie playing at Cincinnati Museum Center’s Omnimax

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - There is a new movie to check out at the Omnimax at the Cincinnati Museum Center.
The “Great Bear Rainforest” is now playing.
“They are extremely rare, which just adds to their mystique and this reverence that people have for them,” says Cincinnati Museum Center’s Cody Hefner. “They look like polar bears, they do, but they are more closely related to black bears.”
The film is not just about the bears.
It also explores the Great Bear Rainforest and the first nations people who have lived there for thousands of years.
“Not only is it visually stunning, it is a great lesson to be learned about having respect for the land around you, for the animals and plants around you, and how everything is part of this one giant circle of life,” says Hefner.
If you are interested in going to see the film, walkups are available, or you can get tickets on their website.
“The movie is so incredible, and you’ll have a greater appreciation for the forest around you,” says Hefner. “There are great forests here in Cincinnati and the greater Cincinnati area or within a driving distance and so you leave, and you just feel inspired to think what else is out there, what can I see, and what can I do.”
