Pedestrian struck on I-471 last week dies, coroner says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 57-year-old pedestrian who was struck and critically hurt on northbound Interstate 471 Downtown last week has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
Wayne Green of Cheviot was pronounced dead Sunday at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.
The highway was shut down for several hours after the incident was reported about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday.
Cincinnati police say the pedestrian who was struck attempted to cross the highway near the ramp from I-71 and stepped into the path of a 2020 Honda.
The driver of the Honda, 22, suffered minor injuries and also was taken to the hospital.
She was wearing her seatbelt.
Excessive speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash, police have said.
The Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate.
Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to call them at 513-352-2514.
