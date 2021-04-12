Police will not pursue criminal charges in ‘Eggate’ contraversy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma police will not pursue criminal charges against the woman at the center of Northeast Ohio’s Easter “Eggate” controversy after the woman has begun making restitution to at least eight people, according to a press release from the department.
“The female, who we are not identifying as she has not been charged with a crime, has begun making restitution to eight people in regards to all of the reported cases here in Parma,” a spokesperson wrote in a media release.
Disappointed parents and family members contacted 19 News — as well as several area police departments — after they say they paid a local woman to put Easter eggs stuffed with toys, candy and a letter from the Easter Bunny in their yards.
But for many, the surprise appears to never have materialized.
Many took to social media to voice their frustration. Others called the media and the cops. In addition to Parma, police departments in North Royalton, Strongsville, and Westlake confirmed they’d received reports of someone accepting payment to provide “egg drops” and a “letter from the Easter Bunny” and not providing services.
